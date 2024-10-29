WM price target raised to $253 from $250 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on WM (WM) to $253 from $250 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm is positive on the company’s continued core unit profitability growth, visible earnings ramp on maturing green capex investments, and rising free cash flow conversion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

