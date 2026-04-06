WLYB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/7/26, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLYB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.355, payable on 4/23/26. As a percentage of WLYB's recent stock price of $38.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when WLYB shares open for trading on 4/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WLYB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLYB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.16 per share, with $45.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.43.

In Monday trading, John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently down about 1.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.