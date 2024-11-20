Wizz Air Aligns Leadership Incentives with Growth Goals

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.
Wizz Air Holdings announced the granting and amendment of awards under its Omnibus Share Plan, benefiting several key management figures. These awards are part of the company’s Senior Leadership Growth Plan and Long-Term Incentive Plan, reflecting Wizz Air’s commitment to aligning management incentives with shareholder interests. The grants include performance-based options that vest based on specific share price targets, aiming to drive growth and value for the airline.
