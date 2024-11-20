News & Insights

Wix.com price target raised to $236 from $184 at Barclays

November 20, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Wix.com (WIX) to $236 from $184 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that while Wix.com reported another solid quarter, it had hoped self-creator “would be growing a bit faster by now.” However, partner and bossiness solutions both accelerated despite tough compares and the company’s free cash flow margin is quickly approaching 30%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays points out Wix is close to achieving $500M in free cash flow in 2024, a year ahead of the prior long-term guidance.

