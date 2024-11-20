Wix.com price target raised to $236 from $184 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Wix.com (WIX) to $236 from $184 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that while Wix.com reported another solid quarter, it had hoped self-creator “would be growing a bit faster by now.” However, partner and bossiness solutions both accelerated despite tough compares and the company’s free cash flow margin is quickly approaching 30%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays points out Wix is close to achieving $500M in free cash flow in 2024, a year ahead of the prior long-term guidance.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WIX:
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
- WIX Earnings: Wix.com Surges after Impressive Q3 Results, Raises Outlook
- Morning Movers: Target tumbles following earnings release
- Wix Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Outlook
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 20, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.