WIX and Moneris Introduce Moneris Total Commerce Solution

Wix.com Ltd WIX recently strengthened its partnership with payment solution provider Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris") by introducing Moneris Total Commerce, a cutting-edge omnichannel point-of-sale solution.



In May 2023, WIX and Canada-based Moneris partnered to launch Moneris Online, a comprehensive e-commerce solution that simplifies online sales. Building on the earlier collaboration’s success, the Total Commerce solution aims to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences across both digital and in-store environments.



One of the notable features of Moneris Total Commerce is its user-friendly setup. Merchants receive a Moneris Go smart terminal and a tablet — both pre-loaded with the essential tools needed for payment processing. By smoothly plugging in the device and logging into their Wix account, businesses can swiftly operate without the need for complex installations or configurations.



In addition to the core hardware, businesses can opt for a range of accessories such as a scanner, receipt printer and cash drawer. These additions help merchants customize their retail environment to best suit their operational needs and customer preferences.



The integration of Moneris Total Commerce offers a unified platform for managing both online and in-store sales. This consolidation allows inventory, orders and customer profiles to be synchronized in real-time, eliminating the need for manual updates and reducing the risk of errors. The solution integrates with Wix’s capabilities to help businesses attract and retain customers through improved customer experiences and execute informed business decisions.



Tel Aviv, Israel-based WIX is a cloud-based web development platform that empowers businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms and grow their online presence.



In the second quarter of 2024, Wix’s revenues soared 12% year over to $435.7 million, beating the consensus mark by 0.5%. Healthy momentum across the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments drove the top-line expansion.



For the third quarter of 2024, revenues are expected in the band of $440-$445 million, suggesting 12-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $441.6 million. The company anticipates 2024 revenues to grow 12-13% and in the range of $1.747-$1.761 billion.



As of Jun 30, 2024, registered users were 273 million.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 78.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.3% in the past year.



