Witbe SA’s Strong Growth and AI Advancements in 2024

Witbe SA reported a record revenue of €10.4 million in the first half of 2024, with significant growth in the Americas region and a remarkable 131% increase in EBITDA due to optimization efforts. The company is focusing on enhancing profitability and integrating AI advancements to streamline client deployments. Despite challenges, Witbe aims for continued financial improvement in the second half of the year.

