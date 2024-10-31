News & Insights

Stocks

Witbe SA’s Strong Growth and AI Advancements in 2024

October 31, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Witbe SA (FR:ALWIT) has released an update.

Witbe SA reported a record revenue of €10.4 million in the first half of 2024, with significant growth in the Americas region and a remarkable 131% increase in EBITDA due to optimization efforts. The company is focusing on enhancing profitability and integrating AI advancements to streamline client deployments. Despite challenges, Witbe aims for continued financial improvement in the second half of the year.

For further insights into FR:ALWIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.