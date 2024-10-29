News & Insights

Wisr Ltd. Boosts Financial Health with Innovative Lending

October 29, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Wisr Ltd., a fintech lender, has supported over 62,200 customers in achieving their financial goals since 2018. The company has originated $1.9 billion in loans, with borrowers using its platform advancing 17% further in their loan repayments. Wisr’s growth is driven by its award-winning technology and a strong distribution network.

