Wisr Ltd. Boosts Financial Health with Innovative Lending

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Wisr Ltd., a fintech lender, has supported over 62,200 customers in achieving their financial goals since 2018. The company has originated $1.9 billion in loans, with borrowers using its platform advancing 17% further in their loan repayments. Wisr’s growth is driven by its award-winning technology and a strong distribution network.

For further insights into AU:WZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.