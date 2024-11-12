Wison Engineering Gains Shareholder Approval for Acquisition

Wison Engineering Services Co., Ltd. (HK:2236) has released an update.

Wison Engineering Services Co., Ltd. successfully passed an ordinary resolution at their Extraordinary General Meeting, held on November 12, 2024, approving the Equity Transfer Agreement and Acquisition. The resolution was backed by more than 99% of the votes cast by independent shareholders, marking an important step for the company’s strategic plans. This decision reflects strong shareholder support for Wison’s future growth initiatives.

