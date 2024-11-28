Wishpond’s Viral Loops Sees Record Growth in 2024

Wishpond Technologies (TSE:WISH) has released an update.

Wishpond’s Viral Loops Platform has achieved remarkable growth in 2024, engaging over 3 million participants and generating over 1 million referrals, solidifying its leadership in referral marketing. The platform has seen a 40% increase in Customer Lifetime Value and a 25% rise in Average Revenue Per Account, driven by strategic shifts and new integrations. These achievements highlight Viral Loops’ innovative approach and growing demand across various industries.

