News & Insights

Stocks

Wishpond’s Viral Loops Sees Record Growth in 2024

November 28, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wishpond Technologies (TSE:WISH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wishpond’s Viral Loops Platform has achieved remarkable growth in 2024, engaging over 3 million participants and generating over 1 million referrals, solidifying its leadership in referral marketing. The platform has seen a 40% increase in Customer Lifetime Value and a 25% rise in Average Revenue Per Account, driven by strategic shifts and new integrations. These achievements highlight Viral Loops’ innovative approach and growing demand across various industries.

For further insights into TSE:WISH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.