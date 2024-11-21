News & Insights

WiseTech Global Updates on Board Review Amid Media Scrutiny

November 21, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Wisetech Global Ltd. (AU:WTC) has released an update.

WiseTech Global has provided an update on its board’s ongoing review following media attention regarding its co-founder, Richard White. The investigation, supported by legal and forensic experts, has found no misconduct related to Mr. White’s personal relationships or past transactions with suppliers. The company is committed to reinforcing its governance and risk framework as the review continues.

