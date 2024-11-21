WiseTech Global Marks 30th Anniversary with Strong Results

Wisetech Global Ltd. (AU:WTC) has released an update.
WiseTech Global celebrates its 30th anniversary with a strong financial performance in FY24, delivering a 16.9 cents per share dividend and a 25.9% total shareholder return. Despite challenges impacting the release of new products, the company remains committed to its growth strategy and innovation in logistics technology. The interim CEO reassures stakeholders that these are timing issues, not growth stalls, with promising initiatives underway.
