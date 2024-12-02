Wise PLC Caps CEO Voting Power Amid Shareholder Dynamics

Wise PLC Class A (GB:WISE) has released an update.
Wise PLC announces that its total voting rights stand at over 3.2 billion, with Chief Executive Officer Kristo Käärmann holding a significant portion. However, Käärmann’s voting influence is capped to ensure it remains below 50% while he is CEO. This strategic move might interest investors keeping an eye on corporate governance and shareholder dynamics.
