WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for USFR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund ETF (Symbol: USFR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.38, changing hands as low as $50.25 per share. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USFR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.19 per share, with $50.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.26.

