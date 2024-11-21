News & Insights

Wisdom Wealth Appoints New Auditor Amid Trading Suspension

November 21, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited (HK:0007) has released an update.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited has appointed Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited as its new auditor following the resignation of Cheng & Cheng Limited. This change comes amid a continued suspension of the company’s stock trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as the firm works to meet resumption requirements. Investors are advised to tread carefully during this period of transition.

