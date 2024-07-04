Wisdom Tree Offers New Portfolio Tech

WisdomTree Inc. has launched Portfolio Solutions to help advisors create and manage client portfolios efficiently. With $109 billion in assets under management, WisdomTree offers three distinct services: portfolio consultations for advisor-built portfolios, CIO-managed model portfolios, and a shared CIO service for collaborative portfolio management.

These services aim to streamline asset allocation, save time, and enhance advisor-client communication. Thomas Skrobe, head of product solutions at WisdomTree, emphasized the growth opportunities these services provide for advisors.

The firm has seen significant adoption, with 2,000 U.S. advisors using WisdomTree managed models and aims to add 1,000 more by the end of the year.

Finsum: The new technology is abundant for portfolio construction, and advisors can lean on the analytics they provide to garner deeper insight.

