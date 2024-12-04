News & Insights

Stocks

WiSA Technologies Extends Warrants Deadline and Restructures Leadership

December 04, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( (WISA) ) has issued an update.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. extended the deadline for exercising certain stock warrants to December 31, 2024, offering additional shares as an incentive. Meanwhile, leadership changes include the resignation of Gary Williams and the promotion of Stanley Mbugua to Chief Accounting Officer, reflecting the company’s evolving financial strategy.

For detailed information about WISA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WISA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.