WiSA Technologies Extends Warrants Deadline and Restructures Leadership

WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( (WISA) ) has issued an update.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. extended the deadline for exercising certain stock warrants to December 31, 2024, offering additional shares as an incentive. Meanwhile, leadership changes include the resignation of Gary Williams and the promotion of Stanley Mbugua to Chief Accounting Officer, reflecting the company’s evolving financial strategy.

