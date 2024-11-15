News & Insights

WiSA Technologies Expands with AI Acquisition and Revenue Surge

November 15, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( (WISA) ) has shared an update.

WiSA Technologies’ recent agreement to acquire AI and blockchain assets from Data Vault Holdings is set to transform the company into a data technology powerhouse, leveraging IP and proprietary software. The company reported a 240% revenue increase in Q3 2024, driven by new licensing deals and product launches. Key updates include a redefined asset purchase agreement, a focus on expanding WiSA E technology into Linux systems, and forthcoming stockholder approvals at their annual meeting.

