Wipro extends relationship with Marelli

Wipro (WIT) has announced the extension of its work with Marelli, a company in automotive solutions, for an additional four years. As part of this engagement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will migrate Marelli’s Milan Data Centre and all their local server rooms to the Cloud to centralize their operations and provide a more agile and stable ecosystem. This transition to a more flexible and advanced cloud environment will empower Marelli to respond quickly to market changes, enable continuous innovation across their business, and strengthen their competitive edge. Ultimately, the project will help reduce the time-to-market for Marelli’s products and services, creating long-term value for all stakeholders, continuing to advance Marelli’s journey towards modernization and growth.

