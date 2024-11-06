News & Insights

Wipro announces partnership with Relex Solutions

November 06, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Wipro (WIT) announced a strategic partnership with Relex Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions. This partnership combines Wipro’s deep expertise in the retail and Consumer Packaged Goods sectors with Relex’s AI-based supply chain and retail planning platform. The platform enables retailers, wholesalers, and consumer goods companies to maximize sales, minimize costs, and reduce waste by optimizing demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across their value chain.

