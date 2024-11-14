WinVest Corp Extends Merger Deadline to December 2024

WinVest Corp ( (WINV) ) has provided an update.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. has extended its deadline to finalize an initial business combination by a month, moving it to December 17, 2024. The extension aims to provide additional time for the company to complete its merger or acquisition. WinVest has also made a $30,000 deposit into its trust account, ensuring financial readiness for this extension. Investors in the company should note the potential risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements.

See more insights into WINV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.