Wintrust Financial Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $225.326 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $188.536 million, or $2.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wintrust Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $228.943 million or $3.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $961.412 million from $920.908 million last year.

Wintrust Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $225.326 Mln. vs. $188.536 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.30 vs. $2.78 last year. -Revenue: $961.412 Mln vs. $920.908 Mln last year.

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