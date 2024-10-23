News & Insights

Winton Land Gains Shareholder Support for Key Resolutions

October 23, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Winton Land Limited (AU:WTN) has released an update.

Winton Land Limited’s recent online shareholder meeting saw the election of Guy Fergusson as a company director and the approval for Ernst & Young to continue as the company’s auditor. Both resolutions were unanimously supported by shareholders, reflecting strong backing for the company’s leadership decisions. Winton, a residential land developer, continues to expand its portfolio with masterplanned communities across New Zealand and Australia.

