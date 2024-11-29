News & Insights

Stocks

Winsome Resources Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

November 29, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Winsome Resources Limited has announced changes in the securities holdings of its director, Dr. Qingtao Zeng. Dr. Zeng acquired 500,000 unlisted options and 250,000 Class AK performance rights, approved during the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. These changes reflect ongoing strategic adjustments by the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:WR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.