Winsome Resources Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited has announced changes in the securities holdings of its director, Dr. Qingtao Zeng. Dr. Zeng acquired 500,000 unlisted options and 250,000 Class AK performance rights, approved during the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. These changes reflect ongoing strategic adjustments by the company’s leadership.

