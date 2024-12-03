News & Insights

Winsome Resources Restructures Payment Plan for Renard

December 03, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources has restructured its payment plan for the Renard Project, significantly reducing the initial payment and extending the consideration period to 30 months. This strategic move allows the company to seek potential partnerships and evaluate cost-saving opportunities while preserving shareholder value. The option to acquire the project has been extended to February 2025, offering Winsome more time to finalize its strategic plans.

