Wins Finance Shifts Focus to Medical Equipment Sales

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has reported a shift in its strategic focus towards the medical equipment sector, with sales reaching $33.44 million in the six months ending December 31, 2023, significantly up from the previous year. Despite this increase in sales, the company experienced a net loss of $2.1 million, which was attributed to low gross profit margins on medical equipment sales. Wins Finance also announced a share subscription agreement with investors, planning to divest its leasing business and strengthen its presence in China’s medical equipment market.

