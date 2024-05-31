News & Insights

Stocks

Wins Finance Shifts Focus to Medical Equipment Sales

May 31, 2024 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wins Finance Holdings (WINSF) has released an update.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has reported a shift in its strategic focus towards the medical equipment sector, with sales reaching $33.44 million in the six months ending December 31, 2023, significantly up from the previous year. Despite this increase in sales, the company experienced a net loss of $2.1 million, which was attributed to low gross profit margins on medical equipment sales. Wins Finance also announced a share subscription agreement with investors, planning to divest its leasing business and strengthen its presence in China’s medical equipment market.

For further insights into WINSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WINSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.