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Winpak Limited Q2 Profit Rises

July 23, 2026 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Winpak Limited (WPK.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.907 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $30.205 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $294.466 million from $272.800 million last year.

Winpak Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.907 Mln. vs. $30.205 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $294.466 Mln vs. $272.800 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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