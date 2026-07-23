Winpak Limited Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Winpak Limited (WPK.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.907 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $30.205 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $294.466 million from $272.800 million last year.

Winpak Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.907 Mln. vs. $30.205 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $294.466 Mln vs. $272.800 Mln last year.

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