Winmark Q2 Income Edges Down; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Winmark Corp (WINA), a franchisor of resale retail stores, on Wednesday reported its second-quarter results, with revenue rising but profit declining due to a higher provision for income taxes.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Winmark are currently losing 4.15 percent, changing hands at $361.03.

In the second quarter, income edged down to $10.39 million or $2.81 per share from $10.60 million or $2.89 per share a year earlier.

Provision for income taxes increased to $2.79 million from $2.10 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, quarterly revenue rose to $21.97 million from $20.42 million in the year-ago quarter.

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