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WINA

Winmark Q2 Income Edges Down; Shares Fall

July 15, 2026 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Winmark Corp (WINA), a franchisor of resale retail stores, on Wednesday reported its second-quarter results, with revenue rising but profit declining due to a higher provision for income taxes.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Winmark are currently losing 4.15 percent, changing hands at $361.03.

In the second quarter, income edged down to $10.39 million or $2.81 per share from $10.60 million or $2.89 per share a year earlier.

Provision for income taxes increased to $2.79 million from $2.10 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, quarterly revenue rose to $21.97 million from $20.42 million in the year-ago quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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