Winking Studios Unveils New Dividend Policy with AIM Listing

October 24, 2024 — 08:14 pm EDT

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited plans to adopt a new dividend policy to maximize shareholder returns, conditional on its dual listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company aims to allocate a significant portion of its earnings toward business growth, while distributing 5-15% of its annual distributable profits as dividends. The policy, which takes effect upon AIM Admission expected by end of 2024, allows flexibility for the Board to adjust dividends as necessary.

