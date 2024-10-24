Winking Studios Unveils New Dividend Policy with AIM Listing

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited plans to adopt a new dividend policy to maximize shareholder returns, conditional on its dual listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company aims to allocate a significant portion of its earnings toward business growth, while distributing 5-15% of its annual distributable profits as dividends. The policy, which takes effect upon AIM Admission expected by end of 2024, allows flexibility for the Board to adjust dividends as necessary.

For further insights into SG:WKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.