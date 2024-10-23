Winking Studios Eyes UK Listing and Pricing Strategy

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited has addressed shareholder queries about its dual listing strategy, highlighting a planned UK Placing with a minimum pricing of S$0.20 per share. The company, already trading above this price, is prepared to explore alternative listing options on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM if needed. Additionally, they are committed to maintaining necessary public float requirements in collaboration with advisers.

