News & Insights

Stocks

Winking Studios Eyes UK Listing and Pricing Strategy

October 23, 2024 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited has addressed shareholder queries about its dual listing strategy, highlighting a planned UK Placing with a minimum pricing of S$0.20 per share. The company, already trading above this price, is prepared to explore alternative listing options on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM if needed. Additionally, they are committed to maintaining necessary public float requirements in collaboration with advisers.

For further insights into SG:WKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.