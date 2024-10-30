Winking Studios Announces New Company Secretaries

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited has announced a change in its company secretaries, appointing Mr. Yoo Loo Ping and Ms. Cheng Lisa, effective November 1, 2024. This transition follows the resignation of Ms. Peck Jen Jen, who served until October 31, 2024. The company, which was listed on the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board in November 2023, expressed gratitude for Ms. Peck’s contributions.

For further insights into SG:WKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.