Winking Studios and Acer Advance AI Animation Project

December 04, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited, in collaboration with Acer Inc., has announced a new phase in their AI development project aimed at advancing 3D animation software. The project, with a total investment of $1 million, focuses on GenMotion.AI, a tool that enhances animation creation efficiency and creativity by using proprietary data. This partnership highlights the growing integration of AI in digital art and gaming industries, promising improved workflow and visual quality.

