Wingstop (WING) Stock Moves 1.73%: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed the most recent trading day at $177.99, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Shares of the restaurant chain have appreciated by 21.47% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.36%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.02, indicating a 2% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $190.27 million, showing a 9.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.57 per share and a revenue of $776.14 million, indicating changes of +12.01% and +11.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Wingstop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.3. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.35 of its industry.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.