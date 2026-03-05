Wingstop (WING) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed at $236.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.26%.

The restaurant chain's stock has dropped by 15.39% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wingstop in its upcoming release. On that day, Wingstop is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.05%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $190.48 million, showing a 11.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.68 per share and a revenue of $801.99 million, demonstrating changes of +14.71% and +15.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower. Right now, Wingstop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wingstop is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.88, so one might conclude that Wingstop is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 1.94 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.