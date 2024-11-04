News & Insights

Wingstop participates in a conference call with Wedbush

November 04, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

Restaurants Analyst Setyan, along with CFO Kaleida, discuss near and medium-term SSS growth drivers, margin outlook, G&A outlook and unit economics and unit growth on a conference call to be held on November 6 at 2 pm hosted by Wedbush.

