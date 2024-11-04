Wingstop participates in a conference call with Wedbush

Restaurants Analyst Setyan, along with CFO Kaleida, discuss near and medium-term SSS growth drivers, margin outlook, G&A outlook and unit economics and unit growth on a conference call to be held on November 6 at 2 pm hosted by Wedbush.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WING:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.