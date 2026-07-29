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Wingstop Inc Announces Increase In Q2 Income

July 29, 2026 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.288 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $26.763 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $32.092 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $185.564 million from $174.329 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.288 Mln. vs. $26.763 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $185.564 Mln vs. $174.329 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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