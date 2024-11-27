Windtree Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($4.23) vs. ($15.47) last year

As of September 30, reported cash and cash equivalents of $2.3M and current liabilities of $14.4M, which includes an $8.6M warrant liability. The company believes that it has sufficient resources available to fund business operations through January 2025. “Q3 2024 was marked with significant progress. We were very pleased with the SEISMiC B study results in early cardiogenic shock showing significant improvement in many measures of cardiac function and blood pressure along with a favorable safety profile in patients with heart failure and cardiogenic shock..” said CEO Craig Fraser. “With trial execution and active operations comes the need for capital and we successfully completed transactions providing resources for our near-term needs as well as secured an equity line of credit to potentially support future requirements. Looking forward, we plan to accelerate enrollments in the istaroxime SCAI Stage C cardiogenic shock study with a planned interim data read out in early Q2 2025 as well as providing guidance on our strategy and planned activities with our oncology preclinical aPKCi inhibitor assets. Given what we believe to be strong data and market need, the Company is turning attention to business development activities to secure additional licenses and partnerships for our multi-asset cardiovascular platform with the objective to secure non-dilutive capital and partner resources to advance the assets to potential commercialization.”

