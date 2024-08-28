Windstream Wholesale Expands in American Tower's CoreSite Facility

Windstream Wholesale (“WW”) recently announced an expansion in the Boston area at American Tower’s AMT CoreSite data center (BO1) located at 70 Inner Belt Rd., Somerville, MA. CoreSite is an AMT company that offers hybrid IT solutions. The expansion is set to take place early in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This facility, encompassing 253,000 square feet, significantly bolsters Windstream Wholesale’s capacity to provide robust, low-latency connectivity solutions to a growing customer base in the region.

The CoreSite BO1 data center serves as a critical hub for customers in need of high-performance connectivity. Additionally, this location grants access to the Lynn Cable Landing Station, which is linked to the Amitié/AEC-3 Subsea Cable, a crucial connection to global markets facilitated by a consortium of major hyperscalers and international carriers.

The CoreSite BO1 facility, strategically situated close to Boston’s central business district, is well-positioned to cater to the region's prominent financial, technological and educational sectors. Windstream Wholesale’s presence within this data center not only expands its market presence but also allows customers to utilize WW’s acclaimed wave services, offering more economical and scalable solutions.

Per Maile Kaiser, chief revenue officer of CoreSite, “Our expansion with Windstream Wholesale exemplifies how CoreSite’s approach is essential to deliver low-latency, scalable network solutions to customers. Windstream Wholesale’s new presence in BO1 will allow our customers to have access to a robust digital ecosystem designed for enterprises, cloud and IT providers.”

AMT’s Data Center Portfolio

The company’s data center business is well-poised to benefit from the growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things, big data and the elevated demand for third-party IT infrastructure. Growth in the artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be robust in the upcoming years, providing long-term growth opportunities for the company.

