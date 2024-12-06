Windar Photonics Sees Voting Rights Shift

Windar Photonics (GB:WPHO) has released an update.
Windar Photonics, a UK-based company, has reported a significant increase in voting rights acquired by Unicorn Asset Management Limited, reaching 3.05% of the total voting rights. This acquisition highlights potential shifts in control and interest within the company, capturing the attention of investors monitoring stock movements and shareholder activities.
