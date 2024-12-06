Windar Photonics Sees Shareholder Shift with Amati Buy-In

Windar Photonics (GB:WPHO) has released an update.
Windar Photonics, a UK-based company, recently experienced a shift in its shareholder structure as Amati Global Investors Limited acquired a 4.26% voting rights stake, totaling 4,092,857 shares. This change highlights the active engagement of investment firms in the renewable energy sector, potentially impacting Windar Photonics’ strategic direction.
