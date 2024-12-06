News & Insights

Stocks

Windar Photonics Sees Shareholder Shift with Amati Buy-In

December 06, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Windar Photonics (GB:WPHO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Windar Photonics, a UK-based company, recently experienced a shift in its shareholder structure as Amati Global Investors Limited acquired a 4.26% voting rights stake, totaling 4,092,857 shares. This change highlights the active engagement of investment firms in the renewable energy sector, potentially impacting Windar Photonics’ strategic direction.

For further insights into GB:WPHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.