Wind at Their Sales

Why this ETF Focuses on Hypergrowth Stocks

In every field, there’s a big gap between those who are decent and those who are truly elite (think of the athletes in your favorite sport, for example). The same holds true when it comes to publicly listed companies. Case in point: According to FactSet,1 analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver year-over-year revenue growth of 6.3% in the third quarter. That’s reasonable growth, no doubt. Yet it’s not elite.

Investors know that large-cap tech—and the so-called Magnificent 7 in particular—have seen remarkable growth in recent years. But there’s a cohort of exciting companies growing at leaps and bounds that aren’t on most investors’ radars. Meet the Hypergrowth Stocks.

Coined in 2008, the term hypergrowth refers to companies with annual sales growth of 40% or more as of their latest reported quarter. These companies often benefit from macro-level transformations—technological breakthroughs, digitization, and structural shifts in consumer behavior.

Hypergrowth firms come from a variety of sectors, and they’re not just limited to mega-cap stocks. Since they were first identified seventeen years ago, these companies have historically turned in superior equity performance relative to conventional strategies.2 Hypergrowth Stocks are also a rare bunch: On average, only 3% of S&P 500 companies and 6% of the Nasdaq-100’s constituents met the 40% sales growth threshold from 2010-2014.3 Despite their impressive performance, however, these firms are often overlooked by portfolio managers who rely on traditional measures of valuation such as P/E and earnings growth.

Now, investors can have exposure to Hypergrowth Stocks in an exchange traded fund. The Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (Ticker: HYP) uses a disciplined, data-driven approach to identify the top tier of U.S. companies based on sales growth velocity. The strategy evaluates thousands of U.S.-listed companies daily, assessing revenue trajectory, momentum, and liquidity thresholds.

What Sets HYP Apart from the Pack

HYP aims to benefit from five key differentiators:

Hypergrowth Focus: Targets companies with 40%+ sales growth or potential sales growth—a powerful contributor to long-term return potential. Systematic Process: Proprietary screening processes covers thousands of U.S.-listed names to identify top Hypergrowth Stocks. Multi-Sector Exposure: Diversified across sectors such as healthcare, energy, and industrials—not just technology exposure. Rebalanced Monthly: Keeps portfolio aligned with current growth trends while aiming to manage concentration risk and adapt to market shifts. Built by Experience: Backed by a team with decades of institutional portfolio management and quantitative research backgrounds.

More Hypergrowth Companies to Come?

With the advent of Artificial Intelligence, we could see the emergence of even more companies growing sales fast enough to qualify as Hypergrowth Stocks. That’s good news for investors seeking to benefit from these turbocharged firms.

Learn more about how HYP aims to diversify and amplify your returns. To see a list of the top 10 holdings in the fund, please visit, https://hypergrowthetf.com/hyp-etf/. Fund holdings are subject to change.

To learn more about Hypergrowth Stocks, visit InvestingInHypergrowth.com.

DISCLOSURES

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling (855) 994-4866 or visiting https://hypergrowthetf.com/hyp-etf/.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. As an ETF, the Fund’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions and bid-ask spreads may reduce returns.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment. The Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, and their respective affiliates make no representation as to the performance of any index. The Fund, Trust, Adviser, and Sub-Adviser are not affiliated with, nor endorsed by, any index.

ETF Structure Risk. The market price of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate in response to changes in NAV and supply and demand. Shares may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and an active trading market may not develop or be sustained. Trading of the Fund’s shares on the exchange may be halted due to market conditions. Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers are not obligated to engage in creation and redemption activity, and the Fund may trade at a discount if they exit the business.

Equity Market Risk. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably. The Fund may be affected by company-specific events, market conditions, or overall economic factors.

Growth Style Risk. Growth stocks may be more volatile and more sensitive to earnings disappointments, and may underperform other investment styles or the market as a whole.

Small- and Mid-Cap Risk. Securities of smaller companies may experience more abrupt or erratic movements than those of larger, more established companies.

Foreign Securities / ADR Risk. The Fund may invest in ADRs and foreign securities, which involve additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political and economic instability, and differences in regulatory and accounting standards.

Quantitative Model Risk. The Adviser relies on proprietary models that may not perform as expected due to incorrect assumptions, inaccurate data, or unforeseen market conditions.

Cybersecurity Risk. Failures or breaches of electronic systems at the Fund, Adviser, Sub-Adviser, or service providers could result in financial losses or operational disruptions.

Management Risk. The Fund is actively managed and the Adviser’s decisions may not produce the desired results. As a newly formed adviser, its limited operating history may present additional risks.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized, has no operating history, and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. As with other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact market exposure for limited periods of time.

Diversification Risk. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market. Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

FOOTNOTES

https://advantage.factset.com/hubfs/Website/Resources%20Section/Research%20Desk/Earnings%20Insight/ EarningsInsight_091925.pdf Based upon research from Golden Eagle Strategies, comparing the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, Gold, Real Estate, US T Bills and the 3-month bond from the period of 2010 - 2024. Details are available upon request. Russell 1000 Growth data from Yahoo.com. The Russell 1000 Index is a stock market index that measures the performance of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. by market capitalization. It is a subset of the broader Russell 3000 Index, which includes the 3,000 largest U.S. companies. The Russell 1000 Index represents the largest companies in the U.S., and it is often used as a benchmark for large-cap stocks. The companies in the Russell 1000 are selected based on their market cap, with the top 1,000 largest companies qualifying for inclusion in the index. Russell 1000 Value data from Yahoo.com. The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the large cap value segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell

1000 companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios, lower I/B/E/S forecast medium term (2 year) growth and lower sales per share historical growth (5 years). The Gold, Real Estate, UST Bond, and 3 Month T Bill data from 1996 to 2002 is from NYU Historical Returns on Stocks, Bonds and Bills: 1928-2024 (https://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~adamodar/New_Home_Page/datafile/ histretSP.html) Data from the aforementioned for 2003 is estimated from Yahoo.com.