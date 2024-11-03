Winchester Energy’s Upcoming Meeting to Reshape Leadership

Winchester Energy Ltd (AU:WEL) has released an update.

Winchester Energy Ltd is set to hold a general meeting on December 4, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the potential removal of Larry Cheng Kang Liu as director and the re-election of Rory McGoldrick and Lloyd Flint. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy or attend the meeting in Perth, with advance questions welcomed. This meeting could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, making it a significant event for investors to watch.

