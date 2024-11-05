News & Insights

WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Results

WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. (JP:3183) has released an update.

WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 10.7% and operating profit surging by 29%. The company also forecasted a steady financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, maintaining its dividend at 51 yen per share.

