WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Results

WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. (JP:3183) has released an update.

WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 10.7% and operating profit surging by 29%. The company also forecasted a steady financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, maintaining its dividend at 51 yen per share.

For further insights into JP:3183 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.