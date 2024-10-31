News & Insights

WIN Metals Strengthens Position with Strategic Placement

October 31, 2024

WIN Metals Ltd has successfully settled a $3.6 million placement, issuing 144 million new shares and options, which strengthens its financial position amidst its acquisition of the Butchers Creek Gold Project. The company is nearing completion of its first drill campaign at the project, taking advantage of favorable conditions to gather crucial geological data. This development positions WIN Metals to potentially capitalize on the high gold price environment.

