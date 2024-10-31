WIN Metals Strengthens Position with Strategic Placement

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

WIN Metals Ltd has successfully settled a $3.6 million placement, issuing 144 million new shares and options, which strengthens its financial position amidst its acquisition of the Butchers Creek Gold Project. The company is nearing completion of its first drill campaign at the project, taking advantage of favorable conditions to gather crucial geological data. This development positions WIN Metals to potentially capitalize on the high gold price environment.

