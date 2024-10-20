News & Insights

WIN Metals Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

October 20, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

WIN Metals Ltd has successfully passed several key resolutions at its recent General Meeting, indicating solid shareholder support for its initiatives. These resolutions include the approval of share and option issuances to various stakeholders, which could potentially strengthen the company’s financial position and market presence. Investors may want to keep an eye on WIN Metals as these strategic moves could impact its stock performance.

