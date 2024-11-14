News & Insights

Wilton Resources Reports Lower Than Expected Q3 Spending

November 14, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (SG:5F7) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited reported a decrease in spending for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, with payments for mining and production activities totaling Rp 6.9 billion, which is 10.7% below budget due to lower salary expenses. The company also spent Rp 2.0 billion on capital expenditures, slightly below projections. Looking ahead, Wilton anticipates similar expenditure patterns in the upcoming quarter.

