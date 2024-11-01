News & Insights

Wilmington Capital Finalizes Sunchaser Investment Sale

November 01, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Wilmington Cap A NV (TSE:WCM.A) has released an update.

Wilmington Capital Management Inc. has successfully completed the sale of its equity interests in Sunchaser RV Resorts, netting approximately $4.67 million. The transactions involved related parties, but the company utilized exemptions to bypass formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements.

