Wilmington Capital Finalizes Sunchaser Investment Sale

Wilmington Cap A NV (TSE:WCM.A) has released an update.

Wilmington Capital Management Inc. has successfully completed the sale of its equity interests in Sunchaser RV Resorts, netting approximately $4.67 million. The transactions involved related parties, but the company utilized exemptions to bypass formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements.

