WillScot sees FY24 revenue $2.38B-$2.42B, consensus $2.45B

Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $1.05B-$1.07B. Boswell concluded, “We are reducing our outlook to a midpoint of $1,060 million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2024, reflecting the reality that non-residential construction markets are bottoming later than assumed in our prior outlook. While that is longer and deeper than we expected, volume headwinds continue to moderate. And we think the combination of that moderation, improving commercial execution, and growing run-rates in newer product lines supports modest organic top-line growth with continued margin expansion in 2025, progressing towards our longer-term targets for Free Cash Flow and Return on Invested Capital. Based on that outlook, we restarted our share repurchase program following the McGrath termination, returning $62 million to our shareholders by repurchasing 1.6 million shares during the quarter. Consistent execution has been the foundation of our long track record of growth and value creation, and we remain on track and committed to our longer-term milestone of $4 of Free Cash Flow per share.”

