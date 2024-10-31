WillScot Mobile Mini: Strong Q3 Performance Amid Challenges

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ( (WSC) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. presented to its investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., listed on Nasdaq under the symbol WSC, is a leading provider of innovative temporary space solutions, offering products such as modular offices, portable storage containers, and climate-controlled units across North America.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. recently announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting a revenue of $601 million and a loss from continuing operations amounting to $70 million. The company’s financial performance was impacted by a $180 million termination fee related to a merger agreement, but it achieved an adjusted income of $72 million, excluding one-time charges.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $267 million, a slight increase from the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.4%. Adjusted free cash flow reached $143 million, maintaining a 24% margin, and the company repurchased 7.1 million shares, returning $276 million to shareholders. Despite challenges in non-residential construction, WillScot experienced strong demand in larger projects and national accounts.

Looking ahead, WillScot is optimistic about its growth prospects in 2025, driven by its investments in commercial and operational capabilities and the development of new verticals. The company plans to continue its disciplined approach to capital allocation and explore tuck-in acquisitions to expand its market presence and enhance its product offerings.

WillScot remains committed to achieving its longer-term financial targets, emphasizing consistent execution and value creation for shareholders as it navigates the evolving market landscape.

