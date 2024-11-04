Willis Lease Finance Strengthens Financial Position with New Credit

Willis Lease Finance ( (WLFC) ) has shared an update.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has secured a new $1 billion revolving credit facility with Bank of America, replacing its previous $500 million agreement. This expanded facility, available until 2029, can increase by an additional $250 million to support WLFC’s growth. The credit terms include a floating interest rate and a requirement for WLFC to maintain specific financial ratios. This strategic financial move aims to bolster WLFC’s leasing and asset management operations in the aviation sector.

For detailed information about WLFC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.