Willis Lease Finance Strengthens Financial Position with New Credit

November 04, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Willis Lease Finance ( (WLFC) ) has shared an update.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has secured a new $1 billion revolving credit facility with Bank of America, replacing its previous $500 million agreement. This expanded facility, available until 2029, can increase by an additional $250 million to support WLFC’s growth. The credit terms include a floating interest rate and a requirement for WLFC to maintain specific financial ratios. This strategic financial move aims to bolster WLFC’s leasing and asset management operations in the aviation sector.

