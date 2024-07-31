Williams' (WMB) Pipeline Project Worth $1B Suffers Legal Setback

Williams Companies, Inc. WMB recently suffered a legal setback regarding its Regional Energy Access expansion project. The project, planned by Transcontinental Gas Pipeline, a unit of Williams, had received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”). However, the D.C. Court of Appeals invalidated FERC’s approval for the project.

The natural gas pipeline project, valued at approximately $1 billion, was slated to run through five mid-Atlantic states and serve nearly 3 million consumers. The proposed pipeline project was intended to deliver gas, mostly to customers in New Jersey and some parts of Delaware, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania.

The U.S. appeals court consisted of a three-judge panel that stated that the FERC did not adequately consider the risk of significant greenhouse gas emissions from the project and the measures that the Williams unit would take to reduce it.

The court further argued that FERC did not pay proper heed to the public interest while evaluating the project. It also stated that the regulatory body did not adequately assess if the state required additional capacity and failed to review New Jersey's laws aimed at promoting clean energy. The D.C. Court of Appeals cited two sources that affirmed that the current capacity of the state would be enough beyond 2030.

Many environmental groups, including the New Jersey Conservation Foundation and Sierra Club, viewed the FERC approval as a formality. The court nullified the FERC approval with its decision, citing that the regulatory body relied on a flawed rationale that private contracts for additional capacity demonstrate that the public needs another gas project.

The FERC declined to comment on the matter, per a Reuters report. The FERC was opposed by eight states, led by New Jersey and Washington, who emphasized the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and upholding clean energy laws.

Williams acknowledged the court's decision and stated that it plans to address the court’s concerns. However, the decision will not delay the deployment of the project, which will provide access to clean and reliable natural gas for its consumers in the Northeast.

